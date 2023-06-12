Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tesla Inc.’s current trading price is -22.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 140.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $101.81 and $314.67 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 199.34 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 133.44 million over the last three months.

The stock of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is currently priced at $244.40. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $252.42 after opening at $249.07. The day’s lowest price was $242.02 before the stock closed at $234.86.

The market performance of Tesla Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $314.67 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $101.81 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 744.39B and boasts a workforce of 127855 employees.

Tesla Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Tesla Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 184.25, with a change in price of +112.91. Similarly, Tesla Inc. recorded 153,150,828 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +85.87%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSLA stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

TSLA Stock Stochastic Average

Tesla Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.98%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.89%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.65% and 94.78%, respectively.

TSLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 98.41% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 40.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TSLA has fallen by 45.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.22%.