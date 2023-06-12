TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. TAL Education Group’s current trading price is -40.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.81 and $10.45. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 10.66 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 7.82 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of TAL Education Group (TAL) is $6.19. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $6.40 after opening at $6.35. The stock touched a low of $6.13 before closing at $6.28.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TAL Education Group’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $10.45 on 12/22/22, and the lowest price during that time was $2.81, recorded on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

TAL Education Group (TAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.01B and boasts a workforce of 11700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for TAL Education Group

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating TAL Education Group as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.48, with a change in price of -1.86. Similarly, TAL Education Group recorded 7,603,908 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.11%.

How TAL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of TAL Education Group over the past 50 days is 56.23%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 74.59%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 79.51% and 82.00%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.20%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 7.65%. The price of TAL fallen by 10.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.32%.