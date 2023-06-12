T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Shares Reel: -87.38% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 2.09M Market Cap

The stock price for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) currently stands at $0.07. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.086 after starting at $0.0849. The stock’s lowest price was $0.0643 before closing at $0.08.

The market performance of T2 Biosystems Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.00 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.07 on 06/09/23.

52-week price history of TTOO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s current trading price is -99.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.32%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.07 and $15.00. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 83.66 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 13.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -87.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.09M and boasts a workforce of 158 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6294, with a change in price of -1.9294. Similarly, T2 Biosystems Inc. recorded 9,785,351 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -96.47%.

TTOO Stock Stochastic Average

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.55%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.73% and 4.47%, respectively.

TTOO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -95.03%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -95.20%. The price of TTOO leaped by -74.78% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -30.78%.