SOFI’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 77.44%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 90.23%. The price of SOFI fallen by 49.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.36%.

Currently, the stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is $8.18. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.81 after opening at $8.25. The stock touched a low of $8.11 before closing at $8.12.

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $8.52 on 06/09/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.24 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of SOFI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -3.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.92%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.24 and $8.52. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 84.28 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 43.0 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 46.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.64B and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.07, with a change in price of +2.54. Similarly, SoFi Technologies Inc. recorded 41,899,809 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.04%.

SOFI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOFI stands at 1.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.17.

SOFI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc. over the past 50 days is 85.55%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 85.55%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 92.03% and 93.54%, respectively, over the past 20 days.