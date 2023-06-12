Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -74.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.62 and $4.39. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.86 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.25 million observed over the last three months.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has a current stock price of $1.11. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.26 after opening at $1.22. The stock’s low for the day was $1.10, and it eventually closed at $1.20.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.39 on 06/22/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.62, recorded on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.60M and boasts a workforce of 525 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5479, with a change in price of -1.3000. Similarly, Republic First Bancorp Inc. recorded 877,359 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.94%.

How FRBK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRBK stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

FRBK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Republic First Bancorp Inc. over the last 50 days is at 44.75%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 38.89%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.97% and 59.78%, respectively.

FRBK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -48.37% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -54.13%. The price of FRBK fallen by 46.84% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.02%.