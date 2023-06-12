PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. PacWest Bancorp’s current trading price is -73.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 243.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.48 and $32.29. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 13.26 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 32.93 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is $8.53. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $9.05 after opening at $9.05. It dipped to a low of $8.47 before ultimately closing at $9.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market performance of PacWest Bancorp has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $32.29 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $2.48, recorded on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.08B and boasts a workforce of 2438 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for PacWest Bancorp

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating PacWest Bancorp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.30, with a change in price of -15.42. Similarly, PacWest Bancorp recorded 21,744,414 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -64.38%.

How PACW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PACW stands at 2.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.60.

PACW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PacWest Bancorp over the past 50 days is 63.02%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 82.93%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 91.27% and 90.42%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PACW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -62.83% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -64.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PACW has fallen by 40.30%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.21%.