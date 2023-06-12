Nu Holdings Ltd. Inc. (NU) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 84.03%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 88.66%. The price of NU fallen by 26.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.46%.

The stock price for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) currently stands at $7.49. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $7.56 after starting at $7.30. The stock’s lowest price was $7.23 before closing at $7.27.

In terms of market performance, Nu Holdings Ltd. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.55 on 06/09/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.26 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of NU Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s current trading price is -0.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 129.75%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.26 and $7.55. The Nu Holdings Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 27.46 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 24.54 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 66.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.27B and boasts a workforce of 8049 employees.

Nu Holdings Ltd.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Nu Holdings Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.15, with a change in price of +3.82. Similarly, Nu Holdings Ltd. recorded 26,980,836 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +104.09%.

NU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NU stands at 3.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

NU Stock Stochastic Average

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 97.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.05%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.35% and 91.51%, respectively.