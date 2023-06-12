NKE’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.45%. The price of NKE leaped by -13.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.09%.

The stock price for NIKE Inc. (NKE) currently stands at $105.29. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $106.28 after starting at $105.91. The stock’s lowest price was $105.35 before closing at $105.86.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

NIKE Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $131.31 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $82.22 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of NKE Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. NIKE Inc.’s current trading price is -19.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$82.22 and $131.31. The NIKE Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.04 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 6.86 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 163.23B and boasts a workforce of 79100 employees.

NIKE Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating NIKE Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 120.49, with a change in price of -21.33. Similarly, NIKE Inc. recorded 6,286,124 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.87%.

NKE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NKE stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

NKE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, NIKE Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 8.53%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.87%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.93% and 15.78%, respectively.