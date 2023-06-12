Navigating WBX Stock: Wallbox N.V. Journey

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) stock is currently valued at $3.02. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $3.35 after opening at $3.31. The stock briefly dropped to $3.02 before ultimately closing at $3.39.

Wallbox N.V. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $11.25 on 06/28/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.44 on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of WBX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Wallbox N.V.’s current trading price is -73.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.44 to $11.25. In the Technology sector, the Wallbox N.V.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.6 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 596.00M and boasts a workforce of 1267 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Wallbox N.V.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Wallbox N.V. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.29, with a change in price of -1.51. Similarly, Wallbox N.V. recorded 603,030 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.33%.

Examining WBX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WBX stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

WBX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Wallbox N.V. over the last 50 days is 23.20%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 10.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.74% and 40.61%, respectively.

WBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -15.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -31.21%. The price of WBX decreased -16.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.43%.