MIRO Stock Update: Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

The stock price for Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) currently stands at $1.60. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.792 after starting at $1.33. The stock’s lowest price was $1.32 before closing at $1.29.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.95 on 09/12/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.91 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of MIRO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s current trading price is -67.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.50%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.91 and $4.95. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 42480.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.10M and boasts a workforce of 76 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8669, with a change in price of -1.5100. Similarly, Miromatrix Medical Inc. recorded 54,326 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.55%.

Examining MIRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MIRO stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

MIRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.32%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.32%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.07% and 71.42%, respectively.

MIRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -46.49%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -60.59%. The price of MIRO fallen by 42.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 60.00%.