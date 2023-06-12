Micron Technology Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Up 21.57% in 6 Months, Up 9.07% in 30 Days

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is currently priced at $65.43. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $66.40 after opening at $65.93. The day’s lowest price was $64.465 before the stock closed at $65.32.

Micron Technology Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $74.77 on 05/30/23 and the lowest value was $48.43 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of MU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Micron Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -12.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $48.43 to $74.77. In the Technology sector, the Micron Technology Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 14.64 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.18.88 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.49B and boasts a workforce of 48000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Micron Technology Inc.

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Micron Technology Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.28, with a change in price of +8.58. Similarly, Micron Technology Inc. recorded 16,793,410 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.09%.

Examining MU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MU stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

MU Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Micron Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is 50.21%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 36.12%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 40.13% and 45.80%, respectively.

MU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 30.91% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MU has fallen by 9.07%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.41%.