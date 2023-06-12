MGRX’s Market Whiplash: -64.50% YTD Decline, 21.37% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -64.50%. The price of MGRX increased 21.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.33%.

Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) stock is currently valued at $1.42. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.58 after opening at $1.57. The stock briefly dropped to $1.40 before ultimately closing at $1.64.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of MGRX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Mangoceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -67.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.86 and $4.37. The Mangoceuticals Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.09 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.44 million over last three months.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

MGRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGRX stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MGRX Stock Stochastic Average

Mangoceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 24.13%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 30.94%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.90% and 64.06%, respectively.