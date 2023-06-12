MGOL Stock: Exploring MGO Global Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) currently stands at $2.29. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.71 after starting at $1.83. The stock’s lowest price was $1.7097 before closing at $1.96.

52-week price history of MGOL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. MGO Global Inc.’s current trading price is -86.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 148.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.92 to $16.61. In the Communication Services sector, the MGO Global Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 17.32 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 52.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.89M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.59, with a change in price of -2.61. Similarly, MGO Global Inc. recorded 1,527,676 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.27%.

Examining MGOL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGOL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MGOL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, MGO Global Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 74.25%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.09%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 72.82% and 60.29% respectively.

MGOL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.75%. The price of MGOL fallen by 84.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 100.88%.