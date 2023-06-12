Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Marathon Oil Corporation’s current trading price is -30.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $19.42 and $33.42 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.33 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 11.33 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is $23.20. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $24.11 after an opening price of $23.92. The stock briefly fell to $23.44 before ending the session at $23.55.

Marathon Oil Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $33.42 on 11/07/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $19.42 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.79B and boasts a workforce of 1570 employees.

Marathon Oil Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Marathon Oil Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.57, with a change in price of -3.60. Similarly, Marathon Oil Corporation recorded 10,835,086 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.39%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRO stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

MRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Marathon Oil Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 32.67%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.11%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.66% and 74.27%, respectively.

MRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -14.30% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.56%. The price of MRO fallen by 3.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.13%.