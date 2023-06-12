Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Kinross Gold Corporation’s current trading price is -13.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.00 and $5.57. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.07 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 14.28 million observed over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) currently has a stock price of $4.82. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.915 after opening at $4.81. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.77 before it closed at $4.85.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.57 on 05/10/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.00 on 07/15/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.92B and boasts a workforce of 8970 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.61, with a change in price of +0.26. Similarly, Kinross Gold Corporation recorded 13,798,465 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.59%.

How KGC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KGC stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

KGC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kinross Gold Corporation over the past 50 days is 20.63%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 23.78%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 24.48% and 20.55%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

KGC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KGC has leaped by -9.66%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.72%.