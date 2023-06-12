Kinder Morgan Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 38.82B Market Cap

The present stock price for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is $16.91. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $17.37 after an opening price of $17.35. The stock briefly fell to $16.98 before ending the session at $17.03.

Kinder Morgan Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.35 on 12/01/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $15.77 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of KMI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s current trading price is -12.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $15.77 to $19.35. In the Energy sector, the Kinder Morgan Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.52 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.13.02 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.82B and boasts a workforce of 10525 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Kinder Morgan Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.33, with a change in price of -1.45. Similarly, Kinder Morgan Inc. recorded 12,758,630 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.90%.

Examining KMI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KMI stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

KMI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 45.96%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 66.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 80.28% and 88.40% respectively.

KMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -6.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -4.87%. The price of KMI fallen by 1.23% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.87%.