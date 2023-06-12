KEY: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -38.69%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -38.12%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KEY has fallen by 14.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.89%.

At present, KeyCorp (KEY) has a stock price of $10.68. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $11.01 after an opening price of $10.98. The day’s lowest price was $10.60, and it closed at $10.98.

KeyCorp experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $20.30 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $8.53 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of KEY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. KeyCorp’s current trading price is -47.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.53 and $20.30. The KeyCorp’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 16.88 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 28.92 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

KeyCorp (KEY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.27B and boasts a workforce of 18220 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.77, with a change in price of -7.34. Similarly, KeyCorp recorded 23,172,516 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.73%.

KEY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KEY stands at 1.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.92.

KEY Stock Stochastic Average

KeyCorp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 48.47%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 82.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.96% and 90.31%, respectively.