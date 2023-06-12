Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -98.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -23.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.26 and $10.16 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.03 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.21 million over the last three months.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) stock is currently valued at $0.20. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.30 after opening at $0.28. The stock briefly dropped to $0.19 before ultimately closing at $0.30.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $10.16 on 07/12/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.26 on 06/09/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.50M and boasts a workforce of 80 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6383, with a change in price of -0.6053. Similarly, Kaspien Holdings Inc. recorded 216,224 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.03%.

KSPN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.13%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.90%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.58% and 5.38%, respectively.

KSPN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -63.71%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -72.78%. The price of KSPN decreased -76.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -32.82%.