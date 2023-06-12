Intuitive Machines Inc. Inc. (LUNR) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -12.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.48%. The price of LUNR increased 15.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.25%.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) current stock price is $8.79. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $9.58 after opening at $8.48. The stock’s lowest point was $8.20 before it closed at $8.20.

Intuitive Machines Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $136.00 on 02/22/23, with the lowest value being $6.60 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of LUNR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Intuitive Machines Inc.’s current trading price is -93.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.18%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.60 and $136.00. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.06 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.28 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 689.66M and boasts a workforce of 163 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Intuitive Machines Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Intuitive Machines Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.08, with a change in price of -1.25. Similarly, Intuitive Machines Inc. recorded 1,219,671 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.45%.

LUNR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LUNR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LUNR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Intuitive Machines Inc. over the past 50 days is 33.13%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 61.87%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 46.99% and 39.52%, respectively, over the past 20 days.