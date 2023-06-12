HSDT’s Financial Health: Exploring Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) stock is currently valued at $0.15. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.1637 after opening at $0.1618. The stock briefly dropped to $0.15 before ultimately closing at $0.16.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.76 on 08/03/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.14 on 05/03/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of HSDT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -94.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.18%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.14 to $2.76. In the Healthcare sector, the Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.58 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.60M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2440, with a change in price of -0.2219. Similarly, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. recorded 505,815 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.51%.

Examining HSDT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HSDT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HSDT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 8.44%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 12.15% and 20.71% respectively.

HSDT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -50.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -41.43%. The price of HSDT decreased -12.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.63%.