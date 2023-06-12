A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s current trading price is -97.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.91%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.32 and $21.41. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 12.4 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.27 million over the last three months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) currently has a stock price of $0.49. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.588 after opening at $0.3539. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.3539 before it closed at $0.36.

The stock market performance of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $21.41 on 06/28/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.32, recorded on 05/26/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.10M and boasts a workforce of 90 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8674, with a change in price of -1.0352. Similarly, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. recorded 1,646,830 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -67.66%.

How GROM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GROM stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GROM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 45.79%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.03%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.39% and 24.82%, respectively.

GROM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -67.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -84.99%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GROM has fallen by 3.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 37.45%.