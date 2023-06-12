Gossamer Bio Inc. Inc. (GOSS) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -46.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.83%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GOSS has leaped by -17.02%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.69%.

At present, Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has a stock price of $1.17. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.26 after an opening price of $1.222. The day’s lowest price was $1.13, and it closed at $1.26.

The market performance of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.19 on 08/25/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.91 on 04/18/23.

52-week price history of GOSS Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -92.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.53%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.91 and $15.19. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 1.72 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.97 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 120.30M and boasts a workforce of 178 employees.

Gossamer Bio Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Gossamer Bio Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5541, with a change in price of -0.9600. Similarly, Gossamer Bio Inc. recorded 3,035,507 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.07%.

GOSS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Gossamer Bio Inc. over the last 50 days is 36.59%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 15.09%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.27% and 25.79%, respectively.