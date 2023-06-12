Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Inc. (ULCC) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -8.86% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -23.53%. The price of ULCC fallen by 17.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.41%.

The present stock price for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is $9.36. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $9.52 after an opening price of $9.23. The stock briefly fell to $9.13 before ending the session at $9.18.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.25 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $7.61 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of ULCC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -38.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.00%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $7.61 and $15.25. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 12.78 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.35 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.01B and boasts a workforce of 6470 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.05, with a change in price of -2.79. Similarly, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. recorded 1,367,215 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.96%.

ULCC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ULCC stands at 0.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

ULCC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 71.14%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.44% and 85.69%, respectively.