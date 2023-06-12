Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s current trading price is -95.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.49%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.15 and $7.85. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 81.13 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 74.36 million observed over the last three months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) currently has a stock price of $0.33. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.335 after opening at $0.3075. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.3001 before it closed at $0.31.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.85 on 07/18/22, while the lowest value was $0.15 on 05/02/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 394.96M and boasts a workforce of 586 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4322, with a change in price of -0.1467. Similarly, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. recorded 70,124,375 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.92%.

How FFIE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FFIE stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

FFIE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. over the past 50 days is 68.63%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 64.26%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 62.43% and 72.83%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FFIE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 12.92%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FFIE has fallen by 65.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 36.58%.