EVLO’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -93.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -94.90%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EVLO has leaped by -30.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -25.00%.

The current stock price for Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) is $0.10. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.1125 after opening at $0.1091. It dipped to a low of $0.0925 before ultimately closing at $0.11.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market performance of Evelo Biosciences Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $3.29 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.02, recorded on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of EVLO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -97.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 301.23%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.02 and $3.29. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.54 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.91 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.84M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4101, with a change in price of -1.1625. Similarly, Evelo Biosciences Inc. recorded 2,615,696 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -92.26%.

EVLO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Evelo Biosciences Inc. over the last 50 days is at 24.75%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 6.93%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.54% and 13.71%, respectively.