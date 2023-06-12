EVgo Inc. (EVGO Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) currently has a stock price of $3.84. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.12 after opening at $3.93. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.60 before it closed at $4.35.

EVgo Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $12.65 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.64 on 06/09/23.

52-week price history of EVGO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. EVgo Inc.’s current trading price is -69.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.64 and $12.65. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 15.66 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.03 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.30B and boasts a workforce of 292 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For EVgo Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating EVgo Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.77, with a change in price of -1.77. Similarly, EVgo Inc. recorded 2,913,102 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.55%.

EVGO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of EVgo Inc. over the last 50 days is at 5.26%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 9.96%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.15% and 22.25%, respectively.

EVGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.09%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -33.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EVGO has leaped by -35.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.71%.