Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Elevation Oncology Inc.’s current trading price is -67.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 164.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.72 and $5.89 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.9 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.08 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) is $1.91. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.07 after an opening price of $2.06. The stock briefly fell to $1.50 before ending the session at $2.82.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Elevation Oncology Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.89 on 05/26/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.72 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 59.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.61M and boasts a workforce of 33 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1297, with a change in price of +0.8100. Similarly, Elevation Oncology Inc. recorded 1,444,077 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +73.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ELEV stands at 0.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.88.

ELEV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Elevation Oncology Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 9.34%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.34%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.71% and 12.28%, respectively.

ELEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 101.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 105.35%. The price of ELEV leaped by -49.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -46.05%.