DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. DocuSign Inc.’s current trading price is -37.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $39.57 and $91.67 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 32.08 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.86 million over the last three months.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) stock is currently valued at $57.02. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $64.71 after opening at $64.31. The stock briefly dropped to $55.65 before ultimately closing at $58.48.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

DocuSign Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $91.67 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $39.57 on 11/09/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.83B and boasts a workforce of 7336 employees.

DocuSign Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating DocuSign Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.78, with a change in price of -2.70. Similarly, DocuSign Inc. recorded 4,101,912 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.52%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOCU stands at 0.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DOCU Stock Stochastic Average

DocuSign Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 57.06%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.94%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.83% and 81.10%, respectively.

DOCU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 2.89%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 35.50%. The price of DOCU increased 14.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.78%.