Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a 243.80% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) current stock price is $2.08. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.44 after opening at $2.38. The stock’s lowest point was $2.10 before it closed at $2.26.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of QBTS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -84.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 424.99%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.40 and $13.23. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.52 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 243.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 288.69M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.88, with a change in price of +0.63. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 3,609,025 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +43.46%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. over the last 50 days is at 73.73%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 73.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.97% and 79.91%, respectively.

QBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 44.44%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -9.96%. The price of QBTS increased 362.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.51%.