Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Inc. (CLF) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.09% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CLF has fallen by 10.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.47%.

The stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is currently priced at $16.09. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $16.285 after opening at $16.25. The day’s lowest price was $15.81 before the stock closed at $16.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $22.83 on 03/03/23 and the lowest value was $11.82 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of CLF Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s current trading price is -29.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$11.82 and $22.83. The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 2.64 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 10.07 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.38B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.88, with a change in price of -4.64. Similarly, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. recorded 9,798,443 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.35%.

CLF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLF stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

CLF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 48.73%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.67% and 93.68%, respectively.