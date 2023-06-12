Home  »  Finance   »  Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Stock: Exploring a Year of ...

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Clearfield Inc.’s current trading price is -64.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.83%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $30.00 and $134.90. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.7 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.4 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has a stock price of $47.65. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $48.60 after an opening price of $44.85. The day’s lowest price was $44.60, and it closed at $44.62.

Clearfield Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $134.90 on 11/25/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $30.00 on 05/05/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 680.44M and boasts a workforce of 407 employees.

Clearfield Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Clearfield Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 50.86, with a change in price of -31.19. Similarly, Clearfield Inc. recorded 430,540 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.56%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLFD stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

CLFD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Clearfield Inc. over the last 50 days is 94.89%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.27% and 93.99%, respectively.

CLFD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -49.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -53.97%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CLFD has fallen by 29.73%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.16%.

