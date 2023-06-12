Home  »  Stock   »  CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock: Exploring a Year of ...

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CleanSpark Inc.’s current trading price is -44.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.82%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.74 and $6.84. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.71 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 7.42 million over the last 3 months.

At present, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has a stock price of $3.79. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.99 after an opening price of $3.96. The day’s lowest price was $3.79, and it closed at $3.80.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

CleanSpark Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.84 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.74 on 12/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 66.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 439.51M and boasts a workforce of 121 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.38, with a change in price of +1.25. Similarly, CleanSpark Inc. recorded 6,224,296 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +49.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLSK stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

CLSK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for CleanSpark Inc. over the last 50 days is 50.27%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 10.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.24% and 18.37%, respectively.

CLSK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 85.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 79.62%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CLSK has leaped by -10.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.32%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.