CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CleanSpark Inc.’s current trading price is -44.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.82%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.74 and $6.84. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.71 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 7.42 million over the last 3 months.

At present, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has a stock price of $3.79. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.99 after an opening price of $3.96. The day’s lowest price was $3.79, and it closed at $3.80.

CleanSpark Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.84 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.74 on 12/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 66.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 439.51M and boasts a workforce of 121 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.38, with a change in price of +1.25. Similarly, CleanSpark Inc. recorded 6,224,296 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +49.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLSK stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

CLSK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for CleanSpark Inc. over the last 50 days is 50.27%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 10.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.24% and 18.37%, respectively.

CLSK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 85.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 79.62%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CLSK has leaped by -10.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.32%.