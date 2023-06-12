Charting the Course: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s NCLH Stock Prospects

Currently, the stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is $17.17. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $17.39 after opening at $17.00. The stock touched a low of $16.94 before closing at $16.81.

The stock market performance of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $18.67 on 11/15/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $10.31, recorded on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of NCLH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s current trading price is -8.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $10.31 and $18.67. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 13.33 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 14.37 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.13B and boasts a workforce of 38900 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.63, with a change in price of +1.17. Similarly, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. recorded 14,203,845 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.31%.

NCLH Stock Stochastic Average

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 95.58%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.98%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.35% and 94.89%, respectively.

NCLH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 40.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.06%. The price of NCLH fallen by 21.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.81%.