CFRX’s Stock Market Adventure: -74.74% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -74.74%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -81.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CFRX has fallen by 14.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 39.57%.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) currently has a stock price of $1.94. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.21 after opening at $1.80. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.75 before it closed at $1.44.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ContraFect Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $363.20 on 06/10/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.90, recorded on 04/14/23.

52-week price history of CFRX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. ContraFect Corporation’s current trading price is -99.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 115.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.90 and $363.20. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 27.73 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.62 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.30M and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8479, with a change in price of -5.6920. Similarly, ContraFect Corporation recorded 2,974,998 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -74.58%.

CFRX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ContraFect Corporation over the last 50 days is at 34.10%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 70.65%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.27% and 37.10%, respectively.