Carnival Corporation & plc Inc. (CUK) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 80.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 60.04%. The price of CUK fallen by 41.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.89%.

The stock price for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) currently stands at $12.99. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $11.85 after starting at $11.45. The stock’s lowest price was $11.44 before closing at $11.60.

In terms of market performance, Carnival Corporation & plc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.85 on 06/12/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.43 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of CUK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current trading price is 9.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 139.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.43 and $11.85. The Carnival Corporation & plc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 2.62 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.89 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 54.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.86B and boasts a workforce of 85000 employees.

Carnival Corporation & plc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Carnival Corporation & plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.47, with a change in price of +3.69. Similarly, Carnival Corporation & plc recorded 1,809,213 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.39%.

CUK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CUK stands at 4.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.52.

CUK Stock Stochastic Average

Carnival Corporation & plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.89%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.05%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.38% and 92.16%, respectively.