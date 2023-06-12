Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current trading price is -0.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 114.24%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.11 and $13.18. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 33.92 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 37.56 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is currently priced at $13.09. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.39 after opening at $12.88. The day’s lowest price was $12.85 before the stock closed at $12.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.18 on 06/09/23 and the lowest value was $6.11 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.86B and boasts a workforce of 85000 employees.

Carnival Corporation & plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Carnival Corporation & plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.47, with a change in price of +2.21. Similarly, Carnival Corporation & plc recorded 36,766,809 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.31%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCL stands at 5.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.30.

CCL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Carnival Corporation & plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 93.60%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.91%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.78% and 94.12% respectively.

CCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 62.41% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 47.24%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CCL has fallen by 24.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.47%.