Canopy Growth Corporation: Analyzing CGC Stock Trends

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) current stock price is $0.68. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.72 after opening at $0.7091. The stock’s lowest point was $0.664 before it closed at $0.69.

Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.77 on 12/05/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.69 on 06/09/23.

52-week price history of CGC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Canopy Growth Corporation’s current trading price is -85.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -1.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.69 and $4.77. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 12.59 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 7.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 354.13M and boasts a workforce of 3151 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Canopy Growth Corporation

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Canopy Growth Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7941, with a change in price of -2.0303. Similarly, Canopy Growth Corporation recorded 7,468,885 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -74.92%.

CGC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Canopy Growth Corporation over the past 50 days is 1.35%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 1.73% and 2.34%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CGC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -70.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -79.02%. The price of CGC decreased -44.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.62%.