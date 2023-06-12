Canoo Inc. Inc. (GOEV) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -57.39%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -61.74%. The price of GOEV leaped by -21.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.71%.

The stock price for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) currently stands at $0.52. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.554 after starting at $0.5501. The stock’s lowest price was $0.524 before closing at $0.54.

The market performance of Canoo Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.00 on 07/14/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.50 on 04/10/23.

52-week price history of GOEV Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Canoo Inc.’s current trading price is -89.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.50 and $5.00. The Canoo Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 14.83 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 16.71 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 270.85M and boasts a workforce of 812 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7612, with a change in price of -0.8059. Similarly, Canoo Inc. recorded 19,757,754 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.59%.

GOEV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOEV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOEV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Canoo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 6.97%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.39%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.52% and 12.18%, respectively.