BNGO’s Financial Health: Exploring Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) currently has a stock price of $0.74. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.7592 after opening at $0.7324. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.73 before it closed at $0.74.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.35 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value being $0.60 on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of BNGO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s current trading price is -82.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.60 and $4.35. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.46 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 8.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 223.34M and boasts a workforce of 405 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1167, with a change in price of -1.0824. Similarly, Bionano Genomics Inc. recorded 7,536,581 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.15%.

BNGO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BNGO stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

BNGO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. over the past 50 days is 25.45%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.23%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 58.47% and 60.74%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BNGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -49.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -65.61%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BNGO has leaped by -0.63%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.53%.