Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Blink Charging Co.’s current trading price is -77.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.32 and $26.95. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.48 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.9 million observed over the last three months.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has a current stock price of $5.96. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $6.52 after opening at $6.50. The stock’s low for the day was $5.94, and it eventually closed at $6.67.

Blink Charging Co.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $26.95 on 08/15/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $6.32 on 06/09/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 408.02M and boasts a workforce of 564 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Blink Charging Co.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Blink Charging Co. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.76, with a change in price of -7.86. Similarly, Blink Charging Co. recorded 2,150,321 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.87%.

How BLNK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BLNK stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BLNK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Blink Charging Co. over the past 50 days is 0.68%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.14%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 16.81% and 20.01%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BLNK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -45.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -54.54%. The price of BLNK leaped by -15.46% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.18%.