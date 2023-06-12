BAC Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The current stock price for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is $29.27. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $29.40 after opening at $29.20. It dipped to a low of $29.08 before ultimately closing at $29.23.

In terms of market performance, Bank of America Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $38.60 on 11/11/22, while the lowest value was $26.32 on 03/24/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of BAC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Bank of America Corporation’s current trading price is -24.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $26.32 and $38.60. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 32.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 65.46 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 232.94B and boasts a workforce of 217000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Bank of America Corporation

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Bank of America Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.72, with a change in price of -5.25. Similarly, Bank of America Corporation recorded 54,355,859 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.21%.

BAC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAC stands at 2.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

BAC Stock Stochastic Average

Bank of America Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 59.48%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 86.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.33% and 88.59%, respectively.

BAC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -11.62% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.60%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BAC has fallen by 7.14%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.95%.