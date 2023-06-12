AstraZeneca PLC Inc. (AZN) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 9.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.85%. The price of AZN decreased -1.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) stock is currently valued at $73.91. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $74.285 after opening at $73.93. The stock briefly dropped to $73.56 before ultimately closing at $74.06.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $76.56 on 04/25/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $52.65 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of AZN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. AstraZeneca PLC’s current trading price is -3.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$52.65 and $76.56. The AstraZeneca PLC’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 3.44 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.21 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 226.43B and boasts a workforce of 83500 employees.

AstraZeneca PLC: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating AstraZeneca PLC as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.10, with a change in price of +2.95. Similarly, AstraZeneca PLC recorded 4,559,859 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.16%.

AZN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AZN stands at 0.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

AZN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, AstraZeneca PLC’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.84%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.98%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.73% and 59.41%, respectively.