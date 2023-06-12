Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on QUALCOMM Incorporated Inc. (QCOM) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 8.34% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 0.76%. The price of QCOM fallen by 11.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.02%.

The present stock price for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is $119.11. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $120.85 after an opening price of $117.488. The stock briefly fell to $117.38 before ending the session at $116.35.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $156.66 on 07/22/22 and a low of $101.47 for the same time frame on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of QCOM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current trading price is -23.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.38%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $101.47 and $156.66. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 13.65 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 7.88 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 129.61B and boasts a workforce of 51000 employees.

QUALCOMM Incorporated: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating QUALCOMM Incorporated as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 120.07, with a change in price of -1.17. Similarly, QUALCOMM Incorporated recorded 7,892,550 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.97%.

QCOM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QCOM stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.79.

QCOM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for QUALCOMM Incorporated over the last 50 days is 66.02%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 91.02%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.16% and 88.18%, respectively.