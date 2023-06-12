Ambev S.A. Inc. (ABEV) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 13.97%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.31%. The price of ABEV increased 7.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.90%.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) current stock price is $3.10. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.10 after opening at $3.02. The stock’s lowest point was $3.01 before it closed at $3.00.

The stock market performance of Ambev S.A. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $3.24 on 11/04/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.40, recorded on 02/10/23.

52-week price history of ABEV Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Ambev S.A.’s current trading price is -4.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.40 and $3.24. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 15.04 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 16.05 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.52B and boasts a workforce of 52000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Ambev S.A.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Ambev S.A. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.74, with a change in price of +0.38. Similarly, Ambev S.A. recorded 20,034,740 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.97%.

ABEV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABEV stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ABEV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ambev S.A. over the last 50 days is at 100.00%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 100.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.45% and 86.34%, respectively.