Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Alphabet Inc.’s current trading price is -5.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $83.45 and $129.55. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 20.24 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 28.05 million observed over the last three months.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) current stock price is $122.87. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $124.285 after opening at $122.56. The stock’s lowest point was $122.42 before it closed at $122.67.

Alphabet Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $129.55 on 06/07/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $83.45 on 11/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1555.71B and boasts a workforce of 190711 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Alphabet Inc.

As of right now, 40 analysts are rating Alphabet Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 105.48, with a change in price of +30.71. Similarly, Alphabet Inc. recorded 30,203,699 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.32%.

GOOG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alphabet Inc. over the past 50 days is 77.17%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 48.89%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 56.82% and 71.71%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GOOG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 38.48%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 29.13%. The price of GOOG increased 9.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.88%.