Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -57.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.74%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.62 and $40.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 27.89 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 16.05 million over the last 3 months.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) stock is currently valued at $17.39. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $19.58 after opening at $19.18. The stock briefly dropped to $17.36 before ultimately closing at $18.85.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Affirm Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $40.97 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $8.62 on 12/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 67.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.57B and boasts a workforce of 2552 employees.

Affirm Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Affirm Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.71, with a change in price of +3.94. Similarly, Affirm Holdings Inc. recorded 17,870,834 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AFRM stands at 1.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.88.

AFRM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 79.68%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 74.28% and 76.60% respectively.

AFRM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 79.83%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 53.35%. The price of AFRM increased 41.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.76%.