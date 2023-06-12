Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s current trading price is 4.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1261.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.16 and $2.08 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 123.89 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 42670.0 over the last three months.

The stock price for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) currently stands at $2.18. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.26 after starting at $0.6236. The stock’s lowest price was $0.6103 before closing at $0.31.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.08 on 06/09/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.16 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 439.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.81M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.42, with a change in price of +1.70. Similarly, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. recorded 1,352,830 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +353.22%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AHI stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

AHI Stock Stochastic Average

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 65.16%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 63.88%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.94% and 43.29%, respectively.

AHI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 431.71%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 448.43%. The price of AHI fallen by 580.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 553.87%.