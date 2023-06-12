A Tale of Resilience: JD.com Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of JD.com Inc. (JD) is $36.95. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $37.1599 after opening at $37.04. The stock touched a low of $36.29 before closing at $36.58.

JD.com Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $68.29 on 06/27/22, and the lowest price during that time was $31.57, recorded on 05/31/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of JD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. JD.com Inc.’s current trading price is -45.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $31.57 and $68.29. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.91 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.8 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

JD.com Inc. (JD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.30B and boasts a workforce of 450679 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For JD.com Inc.

As of right now, 37 analysts are rating JD.com Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.94, with a change in price of -21.42. Similarly, JD.com Inc. recorded 10,596,063 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.61%.

JD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JD stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

JD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for JD.com Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 42.04%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.35%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.49% and 82.96%, respectively.

JD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -34.17%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -38.79%. The price of JD leaped by -1.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.82%.