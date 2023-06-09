Yatsen Holding Limited: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

The present stock price for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is $1.02. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.09 after an opening price of $1.04. The stock briefly fell to $1.005 before ending the session at $1.07.

Yatsen Holding Limited ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.20 on 07/06/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.62 on 06/13/22.

52-week price history of YSG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Yatsen Holding Limited’s current trading price is -53.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.62 to $2.20. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Yatsen Holding Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.09 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.5 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 563.78M and boasts a workforce of 1837 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2721, with a change in price of -0.6700. Similarly, Yatsen Holding Limited recorded 1,586,175 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.64%.

Examining YSG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YSG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YSG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Yatsen Holding Limited over the last 50 days is 27.78%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.91%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.36% and 86.75%, respectively.

YSG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -30.14% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.56%. The price of YSG fallen by 19.65% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.46%.