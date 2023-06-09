Xylem Inc. (XYL) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Xylem Inc.’s current trading price is -8.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $72.08 and $118.58. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.99 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.21 million observed over the last three months.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) has a current stock price of $109.05. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $109.38 after opening at $107.50. The stock’s low for the day was $107.09, and it eventually closed at $107.08.

Xylem Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $118.58 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value being $72.08 on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Xylem Inc. (XYL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.38B and boasts a workforce of 17800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Xylem Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Xylem Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 103.44, with a change in price of -7.88. Similarly, Xylem Inc. recorded 2,116,848 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.74%.

How XYL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XYL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

XYL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Xylem Inc. over the last 50 days is at 87.87%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 97.52%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.82% and 83.48%, respectively.

XYL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -1.37% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.59%. The price of XYL fallen by 2.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.78%.